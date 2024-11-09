ACWECA President says that empowering religious women is a long-term project

The President of the Association of Consecrated Women in Eastern and Central Africa (ACWECA), Sr. Grace Kyomugisha, has called for hard work among members of the association if the goals set for the new mandate are to be achieved.

Sr. Helen Kasaka, LSMI - Nairobi

Sr. Kyomugisha said this when she assumed office recently at ACWECA's secretariat in Nkoroi, Nairobi. She is a member of the Sisters of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Uganda and was elected to the helm of ACWECA in August, this year.

Towards nnovative ways of empowering religious women

Sr. Kyomugisha said empowering consecrated woman is a lifelong journey that calls for innovative ways of such empowerment.

"I am urging you to do more. We are here for a reason," she said, adding, "It is a lifelong process to have that empowered religious consecrated person, and I wish that vision would enter our hearts and minds so that in everything we do, we are looking at empowering religious sisters, empowering humanity, and empowering the nation at large."

The new ACWECA President thanked and praised the outgoing President, Sr. Rosalia Sakayombo, a Zambian Sister of the Holy Spirit Sisters, with her Vice President, Malawian Sr. Agnes Cecilia Jonas, a Teresian Sister, for their leadership.

The outgoing President, Sr. Sakayombo, commended the ACWECA secretariat staff for their commitment and hard work during her three-year tenure.

She urged the staff to support the new president.

"It is impossible for ACWECA to succeed without you in the secretariat. Continue with the good work," she said. The former vice president, Sr. Jonas, echoed the remarks of the former President.

Growing ACWECA to new heights

"I consider it an honour from God, and I am prepared to make a difference in the lives of the sisters in ACWECA," said Sr. Kyomugisha. She further pledged to create a collaborative environment with the new ACWECA board members.

While acknowledging that resources are scarce, Sr. Kyomugisha advised staff members to consider ACWECA as one body in their planning, not a regional entity.

Speaking on behalf of the secretariat staff, Sr. Christine Mwangi, Coordinator of Leadership for Mission, commended the outgoing team and welcomed the new team.

"We look forward to working with you to continue serving the Sisters. With your guidance and leadership, we're willing to push ACWECA to a next level. We are, therefore, excited and grateful that you agreed to serve on the leadership despite your congregation's other obligations. Through participation, communion, and mission, we can do more for the Church, the Sisters, and God's people in the spirit of synodality," Sr.Mwangi said