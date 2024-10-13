Zambia: Sancta Maria College of Nursing and Midwifery celebrates first graduation ceremony

Sancta Maria College of Nursing and Midwifery of Lukulu in Zambia

Sancta Maria College of Nursing and Midwifery of Lukulu in the Western Province of Zamby recently marked a significant milestone with its inaugural graduation ceremony, where 26 nursing students received diplomas in nursing and midwifery

George Malumo – Lukulu

The graduation ceremony was attended by esteemed guests, including Mongu Diocese Bishop Evans Chinyama Chinyemba, Zambia's Minister of Health Elijah Muchima, and his counterpart, the Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi. Representatives from the Loreto Sisters and supporting organisations also graced the colourful ceremony.

Serve with compassion and integrity

Lukulu is a market town in the Western Province of Zambia, located on the Zambezi River—the fourth longest river in Africa.

Mongu Diocese Bishop Evans Chinyemba led the Thanksgiving Mass and later praised community and partner efforts. He urged the graduates to remain committed to serving their communities with compassion and integrity.

Zambia: Bishop Evans Chinyama Chinyemba of Mongu Diocese at graduation ceremony

The Minister of Health, Elijah Muchima, emphasised the significance of the college in addressing healthcare disparities in Western Zambia. His colleague, Minister Charles Milupi, commended the Catholic Church's contributions to improving lives in Zambia.

Health care provision and changing lives

For years, the state of the main road leading to Lukulu District has been extremely bad and an impediment to development. Poverty is particularly high, and it is generally observed that successive Zambian Governments have neglected the area compared to other regions of Zambia.

For the people of Lukulu, the graduation ceremony of mostly local students represents a monumental achievement for the college, its students, and the community. It symbolises the culmination of years of hard work and dedication towards the establishment of the college.

By training local students, the college encourages them to stay and work in the area, thus addressing the critical shortage of skilled healthcare professionals.

Transforming the old Mission Hospital

Established in 2021, Sancta Maria College of Nursing and Midwifery was born out of a vision to address the dire healthcare needs in Western Zambia. In partnership with the Medical Women International Association (MWIA) and the Noel and Carmel O'Brien Family Foundation, the Loreto Sisters transformed the old Mission Hospital site into a state-of-the-art nursing and midwifery college.

The college's presence has brought hope to a region plagued by poverty, limited access to healthcare, and poor infrastructure.