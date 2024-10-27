Rwanda: Newly constructed Casa Francesco to boost the formation of missionary priests

The recently inaugurated Casa Francesco building at the Rutongo Major Seminary which is Rwanda’s Preparatory Inter-diocesan Seminary, has been constructed with the support of the Holy Father, Pope Francis

Fr. Fidele Mutabazi - Kigali

The Chairperson of the Episcopal Conference of Rwanda, Cardinal Antoine Kambanda, who is the Archbishop of Kigali, has appreciated Pope Francis’ support in the construction of Casa Francesco at Rwanda’s Preparatory Inter-diocesan Major Seminary.

In his written message made available to Vatican News on the occasion of the blessing and inauguration ceremony, Antoine Cardinal Kambanda said that when the Bishops of Rwanda were on their “Visit Ad Limina” to the Vatican on 10 March 2023, they told Pope Francis that there were many young men in Rwanda who wanted to become priests, but the Church of Rwanda was struggling to admit them all due to limited accommodation at the major seminary of Rutongo .

In response to the Rwandan Bishops’ sharing, Pope Francis pledged funds for the building, which was inaugurated and named Casa Francesco, this week.

Preparing missionary priests of tomorrow

Casa Francesco at Rutongo Major Seminary

In his message, on behalf of the Rwandan Bishops, Cardinal Kambanda thanks Pope Francis for the gesture of closeness to the Rwandan Church.

The Cardinal says Pope Francis listened to the Rwandan Church’s plea. In turn, the Rwandan Church has decided to commit itself to preparing priests who will work not only in Rwanda but also be available for mission to the universal Church.

“It is always sad and unfortunate when the Church has to turn away young people who want to offer their lives to the Church as priests -even when they meet all the needed requirements. The Church is Universal, and as a Church in Rwanda, we are keen to spread the Good News of Christ wherever needed. The universal Church requires us to form well-prepared priests who can be sent to other countries that do not have enough priests,” the Cardinal explained.

Solving the seminary’s accommodation challenges

The Apostolic Nuncio to Rwanda, Archbishop Arnaldo Catalan, attended the inauguration of Casa Francesco. Also present was Rwanda’s Bishop Celestin Hakizimana of Gikongoro Diocese. The latter was the Episcopal Conference of Rwanda’s official representative to the event.

The construction of Casa Francesco started on 15 September 2023 and has the capacity to accommodate 31 seminarians.

Father Marc Nizeyimana, Rector of Rutongo Seminary, said that the new building would solve the seminarians’ lack of rooms. The seminary can now accommodate up to 92 seminarians.

Rwanda has three Inter-diocesan Major Seminaries: Nyakibanda Theological Major Seminary, Kabgayi Philosophical Major Seminary and Rutongo Preparatory Major Seminary.

For 2024, Rwanda has a combined total of 530 seminarians.