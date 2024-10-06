On the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, heeding Pope Francis’ call to pray for peace

The feast of Our Lady of the Rosary is celebrated annually on 7 October. This year, Catholics worldwide are encouraged to take to heart Pope Francis’ call to pray the Rosary for peace in our troubled world and for wars to end

Sr Oluwakemi Akinleye fsp - Lagos

Pope Francis invites us to pray and fast on this day for peace in the world. “In this dramatic hour of our history,” says the Pope, “while the winds of war and the fires of violence continue to devastate entire peoples and nations, the Christian community is reminded of its call to “put itself at the service of humanity.” As we hearken to the Pope’s request, let us also pray the Rosary today for his intention for peace.

Daily recitation of the Rosary

Growing up in Africa, many Catholic families were taught and encouraged to recite the Rosary daily as individuals and families. To this day, in many African countries, the devotion is further stressed in the months of May and October, which are special Marian months.

Notwithstanding the fact that sometimes Catholics lament that they find it challenging to make time to pray the Rosary, the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary reminds us to make an effort to consciously create time to pray the Rosary daily.

(File) Nigerian community in Rome celebrating the feast of the Rosary

Overcoming challenges through the Rosary

The Rosary has been and continues to be a gift to Catholics and a weapon against sin and evil. There are countless stories of graces and favours received through its recitation.

May the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary awaken in the hearts of all Catholics this filial devotion and trust in the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary