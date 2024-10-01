Laudato Si’ Movement in Nigeria calls for urgent action on Fossil Fuels

The Laudato Si’ Movement of Nigeria (LSM - Nigeria) has expressed deep concern over the Nigerian Government’s continued inaction on the urgent issue of fossil fuel dependency

Paul Samasumo – Vatican City

The Laudato Si’ Movement in Nigeria says it remains committed to advocating for a just and sustainable future for all and invites the country’s faith leaders to speak up on the matter.

The Movement made the call recently in Nigeria when it issued a Statement signed by National Coordinator Bonny Rex Oboh. The Statement was made available to Vatican News.

Immediate and concrete action

“We urgently call on our faith leaders to speak out and take decisive action. The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), in collaboration with other faith-based organisations, must mobilise Catholics and other people of faith across the country. Together with well-meaning Nigerians, we must demand immediate and concrete action to halt the worsening climate crisis. This includes stopping any further expansion of coal, oil, or natural gas infrastructure, ensuring a fair and responsible phase-out of existing fossil fuel production to keep global warming below 1.5ºC, and facilitating a just transition to clean energy through non-violent and peaceful protests,” said LSM.

LSM adds, “It is time for the Knights and Ladies of St. Mulumba and St. John International, alongside the Ladies Auxiliary, to step up as true defenders of justice and faith. Heeding Pope Francis’ call, they must speak boldly and act decisively to confront this national and global crisis,” the Statement reads in part.

Fossil fuels wreak havoc on ecosystems

The Movement also wants the Government of Nigeria to sign the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.

“We urge the Government, civil society, and international organisations to treat the issue of fossil fuels with the urgency it requires in the lead-up to COP 29. This includes endorsing the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty (FFNPT), holding those responsible for environmental harm accountable, and providing clean energy alternatives for affected communities,” said Oboh of LSM-Nigeria.

According to LSM, the unchecked use of fossil fuels is not only wreaking havoc on ecosystems but also exploiting vulnerable communities, stripping them of their livelihoods and rights.

LSN further expresses disappointed by the world’s inaction on fossil fuels

“At COP 28, over 120 countries called for a transition away from fossil fuels, yet the final Global Stock-Take (GST) document failed to reflect this critical demand. The silence from our political, religious, and traditional leaders is both alarming and unacceptable. Every day, ordinary people suffer as profit continues to be prioritised over people. We call on all people of faith to raise their collective voices and use every available platform to demand action,” said Oboh.

Laudato Si’ is an Encyclical of Pope Francis published in May 2015 in which the Pontiff focuses on what he refers to as, our common home – the earth. The Encyclical calls the world’s attention to climate change and care of the environment. The document further raises broader questions of human relations and socio-economic systems in the world.