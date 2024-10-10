Giving the Girl Child her voice to increase awareness of her needs, dignity and potential

11 October is the International Day of the Girl Child. In 2024, the theme for the celebration is ‘Girls Vision for the Future.’ Every child is a gift from God that deserves to be loved, appreciated and respected

Sr Oluwakemi Akinleye fsp – Lagos

The International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated annually to remind the world of the blessing and treasure that the girl child is to families, communities and the world. There are still millions of girls living in unloving and inhumane conditions, longing for their voices to be heard.

According to the United Nations, this year’s theme “conveys both the need for urgent action and persistent hope, driven by the power of girls’ voices and vision for the future.” Today, in many African societies, the girl child is much more loved, appreciated and empowered through education and opportunities than in the past. Yet, there are still millions of African girls living in unsafe environments, affected by unjust cultural and religious practices, and with less opportunity in life because they are girls.

Church promoting the Girl Child’s dignity

In collaboration with many local and international organizations and groups, the Church in Africa continues to work zealously to empower the girl child through education, various skills acquisition, safeguarding and sensitization programmes. One such group is the Nigerian Conference of Women Religious (NCWR). It is a nationwide Nigerian network of religious sisters that strive to promote the dignity of the girl child through its pastoral activities and projects.

The African Girl Child

Girls' vision for the future

The global reality of wars, poverty and climate crisis make our world today a very challenging place to live in. Every child, especially the girl child, wants to live in a loving, peaceful and safe environment. She wants a future where she can fully develop her potential and contribute positively to society. As the world celebrates the gift of the girl child this year, society must remember that “when girls lead, the impact is immediate and wide-reaching: families, communities and economies are all stronger, our future brighter” (United Nations).