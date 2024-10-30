Ghana: Yendi Diocese Silver Jubilee is a celebration for all -None are left out

The Bishop of Ghana’s Yendi Diocese, Matthew Yitiereh, has said the Diocese’s Silver Jubilee anniversary is a celebration for everyone in the community, not just Catholics

Gabriel Asempa Antwi - Accra

With a focus on unity and collective gratitude, Bishop Yitiereh expressed hope that this week’s jubilee celebrations in the Diocese of Yendi will foster stronger ties among community members and denominations.

Celebrating community and co-existence

Speaking on the commemoration of 25 years of the erection of the Diocese of Yendi, whose theme is, “Celebrating 25 Years of Rural Evangelization; Challenges, Prospects, and Way Forward as a Synodal Church” the prelate emphasised that Catholics in the Diocese co-exist with persons belonging to other religious denominations and should celebrate with all because Christ’s call is to minister to all.

“We are happy to have the opportunity to gather... we have called all and sundry.” The Bishop underscored the inclusive nature of the jubilee, stating, “In our Diocese, we are not only Christians. We have Muslims, but we also have other neighbours and traditionalists, and all are invited. None is left out because our call is to minister to all,” said Bishop Yitiereh.

The seed that missionaries planted

Bishop Yitiereh added, “It is our hope that people will respond to this call so that we will together celebrate the joy of God being in our midst for the past 25 years. The Bishop further noted that the landmark event had drawn participants from far and wide, including former missionaries who served in the Diocese and had since returned to their home countries.

“It gives them joy that the seed that they sowed many years ago has blossomed,” Bishop Yitiereh said, expressing gratitude for the support received.