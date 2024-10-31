Cameroon prepares to celebrate ten-year framework agreement with the Holy See

On 14 – 18 November, Cameroonians will celebrate the tenth anniversary of the accord-cadre between the Republic of Cameroon and the Holy See. It is a framework agreement that was ratified on 2 July 2014. A series of activities will characterise this awaited event, in the presence of Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations.

Lilliane Mugombozi – Yaoundé

An agenda rich in colour, sound and rhythm will mark the occasion: a Pontifical thanksgiving Eucharistic Celebration at the Shrine Marie Reine des Apotres, Mvolye, Yaoundé. There will also be an Academic Lecture at the Université Catholique de l’Afrique Centrale and much more.

How does the Catholic Church keep relationships with states in order to accomplish its mission? How does the Catholic Church "handle" its relationships with states to the extent that it is able to adapt to the legal systems of the countries where it is established?

The Holy See’s diplomatic efforts

One of the unique characteristics of the Catholic Church is the Holy See's diplomatic efforts. This type of diplomacy is distinct in that, it is used by the Church, a religious organisation that analyses the issues of life in society to propose fundamental principles, to define judgement criteria and suggest concrete guidelines. Its main goals, which include respect for both individual and collective human rights, are consistent with the spiritual, moral, and humanitarian order. The right to religious liberty, for example, is one of these rights, and it applies to Catholics as well as to followers of all other religions.

Addressing the diplomatic Corps at the Vatican City in 2002, The Holy Father Saint John Paul II had considered this endeavour, a spiritual attitude of openness and readiness to welcome and give space to the material and spiritual needs of the peoples around us.

Archbishop José Avelino Bettencourt, Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon

The accord-cadre - framework agreement

The framework agreement that was signed in Cameroon on 13 July 2014 after a lengthy negotiation process is a legal formalisation of relations between the State of Cameroon and the Holy See, that strengthens and clarifies the legal status of the Catholic Church in Cameroon.

“As such, it is a solemn expression of religious freedom in this country,” said the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon and Guinea Equatorial, Archbishop Josè Avelino Bettencourt who has previously worked on various agreements with different African States.

The Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon at the time, Archbishop Eliseo Antonio Arrioti (2003-2009), led the negotiations with the Cameroon government.

“The Holy See and the Church in Cameroon have benefited from the recognition of a legal legislative status with rights and duties” said Archbishop Bettencourt. “Church institutions are recognised in Cameroon as agents of public utility. Within the framework of the agreement and Cameroonian law, Cameroon has also benefited from the services provided by the Catholic Church to all strata of Cameroonian society, even in the most remote regions of its territory.” The fact that the Church in Cameroon has legal status puts it in a better position to cooperate with other international institutions to better serve Cameroonian society, the Nuncio explained.

Holy Mass on National Unity Day in Cameroon

A history of international agreements

There is a long history of international agreements with the Holy See and the Church. These agreements usually cover a number of areas of cooperation, including general pastoral care, healthcare, education, and cultural cooperation.

Africa has a long history of tight ties with the Holy See and numerous formal agreements have since been signed. These accords sought to grant the Church a legal standing that would enhance its ability to carry out its apostolic mission in the service of all people, irrespective of their religious or ethnic background.

In 1991, Gabon became the first nation in Africa to formally enter into an agreement. Many other nations, including Muslim countries such as, Chad and Morocco followed.

Cameoonian Bishops on ad limina visit to Pope Francis 15. 09. 2023

The Church in dialogue with the global community

Diplomacy is one method of bringing the Church's official presence in the global community, essentially directed to dialogue, so as to bring to fruition the great hopes of humanity such as peace, international order and the progress of individual States.

In celebrating the ten-year milestone, in Cameroon, the occasion presents itself for a plan of action to guide the next decade and beyond. Happy Celebrations!