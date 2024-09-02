Zambia: Diocesan Catholic clergy share fraternity and pastoral commitment at national conference

Catholic Diocesan priests from Zambia’s eleven dioceses and archdioceses recently met in the Zambian town of Kabwe under the auspices of the Association of Zambian Diocesan Catholic Clergy (AZADCC)

Fr. Wilbroad C. Musonda - Kabwe

The four-day national conference, held under the theme “Priests Transforming Communities and the Environment in the Spirit of Synodality,” was held at Stephen Luwisha School Hall in Kabwe Diocese.

Care for one another in profound solidarity

In his opening remarks, the host Bishop, Clement Mulenga SDB, of Kabwe Diocese, emphasised the importance of the national convocation of Zambian Diocesan Catholic Clergy in fostering brotherhood and companionship. He described the brotherhood among priests as vital in their call to serve God’s people.

“This national convocation of Zambian Diocesan Catholic Clergy from all the eleven dioceses is the highest level of brotherhood and companionship among the diocesan priests as they serve in the Church and society,” said Bishop Mulenga. He added that the national conference had a very significant role in the individual and collective life of priests and in their ministry.

Zambia: AZADCC 2024

“It is the wish of the Catholic Bishops in Zambia to see a unified diocesan Catholic clergy at the local and national level, working together, spurred by the spirituality of the Synod on Synodality. They wish to see a fraternity that cares for one another in a profound spirit of solidarity,” emphasised the Kabwe prelate.

Fostering collaborative Church – State relations

Zambia’s Republican President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, who was invited to the opening ceremonies as a guest of honour, told the Bishops, priests, the religious, and the Christian faithful present that the Zambian Government was committed to fostering a cordial and collaborative relationship with the Church.

President Hichilema said his Government had embraced and recognised Pope Francis’ concept of Synodality as a guiding principle in realising the togetherness and shared responsibility needed for the wellness of the Church and the Zambian people as a whole.

Zambian President Hichilema , second from right

The immense responsibility of being a priest

AZADCC national President Fr Augustine Mwewa affirmed the association members’ commitment to promoting and supporting justice and peace for all in the country.

At the end of the national conference, in his closing speech, the Bishop Director of AZADCC, Raphael Mweempwa of Monze Diocese, expressed gratitude to the diocesan clergy for their presence at the pleanry assembly and for their commitment to the pastoral work that they do —some of them in very challenging locations and parishes.

“Your willingness to gather and engage in fruitful discussions is encouraging as we continue to deepen the bond we share as ministers of the Gospel, as shepherds entrusted with the care of God’s people,” he said.

Bishop Mweempwa further reminded the priests that their priesthood is a precious gift entrusted to them not for their own glory but for the sanctification of God’s people.

“The priesthood is a precious gift, entrusted to us not for own glory but for the sanctification of God’s people,” Bishop Mweempwa said. He then added that the office of priesthood carries immense responsibility and profound dignity.

“We are called to be living witnesses of Christ, to lead our communities not just through our words but by our very lives as well,” he said.