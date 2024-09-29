Catholic University of Malawi graduates challenged embrace service and the concept of Ubuntu

The University Council Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of the Catholic University of Malawi, Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa, has challenged 2024 graduates to prioritise service to humanity and to live by the Philosophy of Ubuntu.

Luke Bisani - Malawi

Speaking during the 23rd Congregation of the University, this week, , Archbishop Msusa, who is also the Pro-Chancellor of the University, urged graduating students to employ the African concept of Ubuntu philosophy as they go about in society.

Interconnectedness, community and service

“As you go out there, remember that Ubuntu philosophy, the African concept of interconnectedness and community, calls you to: Go out there to serve and not to be served,” said Archbishop Msusa.

The Archbishop of Blantyre further advised the graduates to recognise the humanity in every person and build networks founded on mutual respect and trust.

Concurring with the University Council Chair, the guest of honour at the congregation, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Ethanol Company Limited, a subsidiary of Press Corporation Limited in Malawi, Lusubilo Chakaniza, urged the graduates to be humble as they learn practical skills from the industry.

“When you go out there, be humble and learn from the people that you will find in the industry,” said Chakaniza.

Recognise those who supported your journey

Vice Chancellor of the University, Associate Professor Ngeyi Ruth Kanyongolo, urged the graduates to recognise those who supported them on their academic journey.

Professor Kanyongolo further advised the fresh graduates to use the knowledge and skills acquired at the university for the betterment of the country.

“The world and Malawi in particular need your talent, your creativity, and your vision to bring solutions to the challenges that we have been sailing on for decades,” she said.

During the 23rd Congregation of the University, 1475 students received certificates, diplomas, and degrees in various disciplines.

The ceremony also witnessed Associate Professor Kanyongolo inaugurated as the third Vice-Chancellor of the University.

(Amecea News)