West and Central Africa Focolare movement celebrate 2024 Genfest In Ivory Coast

As a follow-up to the world Genfest held in Aparecida, Brazil, in July 2024, The Focolare movement in the West and Central Africa zone has just concluded the regional Genfest in Man, a serene town with beautiful vegetation some 600 Kilometers away from Abidjan, the capital of Ivory Coast

Emmanuel Donatus - Nigeria

With feelings of joy, curiosity, anxiety, and enthusiasm, over 300 young people from 19 different countries across West and Central Africa arrived at Mariapolis Victoria, the venue of the weeklong festival, which was held under the theme “Together to Care.”

From community to fraternity

For the mostly young participants, preparation for the journey to Man started a few months earlier with the pre-Genfest, a series of activities organised by the Gen in their immediate community as an expression of love. These included visits to hospitals, cleaning the environment, and caring for children, among other works of charity.

For Angela Neema and 7 other Gen from the Democratic Republic of Congo, it was no easy task. “it was really difficult for us at first, having to go visit people in the hospital with limited funds, but it was a really touching experience, seeing that we could be of help with the little we had.”

The experience was the same for Fatima Anzaku of Nigeria and other Gen who had to do activities to raise funds for the trip to Man: “Preparing for the Genfest was very difficult for us in Nigeria because of the economic crisis. We had to encourage ourselves and find a way to do our part, as we have learnt from the Focolare. From our experiences, we have understood that we have to do our best to realise our objectives and see every obstacle as a springboard,” Fatima explained.

Finta Konate, a young Ivorian living in Abidjan, was attending the festival for the first time. She said being at Genfest was an extraordinary experience. “When I arrived, I wanted to meet a lot of people from different backgrounds and cultures. At first, it appeared the people were not so enthusiastic, and I felt disappointed, but now, I leave here with rich emotions from all the love I have received,” she said.

For Fabrice Afanda from Cameroon, making it to Man was a reward for their sacrifices. “It’s a really beautiful and unique experience here. Meeting new faces, seeing different cultures, and exchanging contact with each other was amazing. It was a really deep experience for me. This experience of being at the service of others, this love and humility I see here, is what I am taking home with me after the Genfest.

Together to Care

Addressing the participants at the opening of the regional Genfest in Man, the coordinator of the Focolare for West and Central Africa, Aurora De Oliveira, explained the choice of the theme “together to care.” She said, “Our world is suffering, there are many wars and divisions and many other sicknesses of the world, so the theme of this year is really important and timely because we need to come together to take care of humanity and to take care of the earth.” She expressed satisfaction with the turnout and participation of the young people from different countries for the Genfest, urging the young people to go and spread this message of love and human fraternity everywhere.

“Humanity belongs to you. You are not only the future but also the present, so you must be protagonists. All humanity is waiting for this message of peace, of love, of unity that you have received here. Take it to the world with courage and love,” De Oliveira emphasised.

Be resilient in your faith

For his part, the Bishop of the Diocese of Man, Bishop Gaspard Beby Gneba, while expressing happiness to have so many young people congregating in the city of Man, encouraged them to be resilient in living out their Christian vocation.

“It is easy to give up when faced with challenges, especially when it comes to giving of oneself in service. As young people, you are not just called to exist but to live, so live! Study well, but that’s not enough; you have to have values and principles of life; you have to be animated by inner ideals that transform and leave a mark on yourself and your environment to transform the Church and the world,” said the Bishop of Man.

Genfest is an international interfaith youth festival for young members of the Focolare movement held every six years. It seeks to bring together young people from diverse cultures and religions to speak about love, unity, and how to build human fraternity.

This year’s activities to celebrate the zonal festival at Man included Confessions and Holy Mass, meditation, cultural displays, and workshops on interreligious dialogue, ecology, peace, leadership, entrepreneurship, and living the peace. Each country also planted trees at the University of Man, led by the Regional Prefect, Soro Fatogoma, of the Prefactuere of Man. The tree-planting exercise was an important reminder to care for the environment.