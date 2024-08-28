Oblates of Mary Immaculate celebrate 40 years of missionary presence in Zambia

The Mary Immaculate parish in Lusaka, Zambia’s capital, recently hosted a grand celebration marking 40 years of Oblate missionary work in the country

George Malumo – Mongu

Hundreds of parishioners, representatives from other Oblate parishes in Zambia, Namibia’s Missionary Associates (MAMIs) and well-wishers attended the celebrations.

The principal celebrant was the Oblate Bishop of Mongu Diocese, Evans Chinyama Chinyemba. Also present was Fr. Pat Gitzen, one of the four pioneer Oblates who arrived in Zambia in 1984.

Chairperson of Mary Immaculate parish, Mr Isaak Ngoma, shared the story of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate in Zambia.

Oblate associates (Mami) of Lukulu parsih with friends from Namibia

He highlighted the significance of the Ruby Jubilee, saying, “We gather today to celebrate a milestone in the history of the Oblates in Zambia. We remember the four pioneers who came to Zambia in 1984 and planted the seed of faith, which has grown into a mighty tree with branches spread across the country.”

Symbols from various Oblate parishes

The jubilee celebration featured symbols from various Oblate parishes, each representing their unique contribution to the missionary work.

Bishop Chinyemba, in his homily, highlighted the dream that began in San Antonio, Texas, USA, to search for a new mission. He praised the four Oblates who arrived at Sancta Maria parish in Lukulu, Westen Province, 1984.

“We celebrate today the fruit of their labour , which has grown into a mighty tree with branches spread across six dioceses in Zambia,” said the Mongu prelate.

The Bishop further congratulated the family of Oblates and the lay associates. He reminded them of the importance of community, prayer, and mission, challenging them to continue evangelizing, especially among the poor and abandoned. He then reminded them to always hold dear the value obedience.

Part of the congregation during the liturgical celebration

From four pioneers to over 60 Oblates

Zambia Delegation Superior Fr Chishimba Chibesa thanked his fellow Oblates for their service in the Lord’s vineyard.

“We have grown from four pioneers to over 60 Oblates living in communities across the country. We have shared vocations with other parts of the world. We are grateful for the support from our mother Province in the USA, benefactors, and the Superior General in Rome,” Fr Chibesa said.