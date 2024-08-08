Episcopal Conference of Ghana hosts Sahel Peace Initiative to address regional crisis

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) recently convened the Sahel Peace Initiative Forum, bringing together influential religious leaders and stakeholders to address the ongoing crisis in Africa’s Sahel region.

The forum, which aimed to tackle the multifaceted violence plaguing West Africa through comprehensive appeals for peace and cooperation was held in Accra spanning two days.

Need for a collective approach

On the first day of the forum, Bishop Alexandre Yikyi Bazié the Auxiliary Bishop of Koudougou in Burkina Faso underscored the urgent need for a collective approach to peace, urging public authorities to prioritize citizen protection, promote good governance, and combat corruption.

“I solemnly launch this appeal to public authorities to make the protection of populations a top priority, promote good governance, fight against corruption, and ensure a fair distribution of wealth,” Bishop Bazié said.

He also highlighted the role of faith-based leaders and the international community in fostering justice and dialogue to combat the rising violence in the region.

Co-responsibility” in peacebuilding

The second day of the forum saw Archbishop Gabriel Charles Palmer-Buckle of Ghana's Cape Coast Archdiocese stress on the concept of “co-responsibility” in peacebuilding efforts.

Addressing the gathering, Archbishop Palmer-Buckle asserted, “Our shared commitment and collaborative efforts are essential in creating a peaceful and secure environment,” particularly during election periods.

He noted that peaceful elections and social cohesion require the active participation of all societal sectors, including citizens, traditional leaders, and political figures. “Peaceful elections are a cornerstone of any democratic society,” he noted, underscoring the need for meticulous planning and transparency.

Peace justice and solidarity in the Sahel

Speaking at the opening of the Forum, the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference, Bishop Matthew Gyamfi of the Diocese of Sunyani in Ghana, said the move for Forum came about as a result of the "Catholic Bishops Conferences of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire uniting their efforts to promote peace justice and solidarity in the Sahel and west African region."

He noted that the Church is a key stakeholder in the running of countries' affairs and bears the responsibility to address any force that threatens the peace these countries enjoy.

Collaboration with Catholic Relief Services

"As leaders and stakeholders, it is our collective responsibility to address issues that strengthen our subregion with the urgency and commitment they demand," Bishop Gyamfi said.

The Forum organised in collaboration with Catholic Relief Services, (CRS) brought together stakeholders from various sectors of society to conclude with a strong message of unity and collective effort, with the Bishops calling for vigilance and cooperation to ensure long-lasting peace and stability in the Sahel and broader West Africa. Representatives of political parties in Ghana openly declared their intention to avoid violence in the upcoming 2024 elections in Ghana. The Forum also saw the launch of a 5 year strategic plan which will guide the fight against violence in the region.