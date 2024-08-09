Bishops in Zimbabwe denounce arrests, call for tolerance ahead of SADC meeting

In an attempt to calm rising tensions in Zimbabwe, Catholic Bishops have issued a Pastoral Statement denouncing arbitrary arrests and calling for tolerance and restraint in the country. Ahead of the 44th Ordinary Summit of the sixteen-member country Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) scheduled for Harare, Zimbabwe, on 17 August, the government has been systematically clamping down on dissent

Paul Samasumo – Vatican City

“Recently, we have seen the wanton arrests of citizens under frivolous charges. Some of the arrested have been denied bail. Surely, even those who ‘have committed crimes’ deserve to be treated in a just manner. They cannot be denied their fundamental rights. Here, the adage, ‘justice delayed is justice denied,’ rings true. Let us safeguard the human rights enshrined in our Constitution,” reads the Bishops’ Statement.

Amnesty International’s Appeal for Urgent Action

The Bishops say they have observed that in preparation for “this important meeting, we are seeing the resurgence of some ugly vices. This is sad, for in a democratic nation that knows the value of human dignity, freedom of association and speech, such vices have no place as they contradict some of the fundamental values that form the bedrock of our national Constitution,” the Bishops assert.

On Wednesday this week, Amnesty International issued an Urgent Action appeal urging the Government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to end the crackdown and silencing of activists as well as members of the Opposition.

Over 160 activists, political party members, student union activists and civil society members have been arrested on charges relating to disorderly conduct, criminal nuisance and plotting to incite protests. Some of those detained were said to have been severely tortured and sustained injuries that required hospitalisation.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is a regional economic and political community comprising 16 Member States: Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, eSwatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia,