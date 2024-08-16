Angola: A neglected region, seminaries and belief in witchcraft -some of Huambo Archdiocese’s challenges

The Archbishop of Huambo, Zeferino Zeca Martins, S.V.D., has spoken about some of the pastoral challenges facing the Archdiocese. Among the most worrisome, he says, is the financial burden of ensuring the sustainability of the seminaries in a difficult economy

Huambo is a province of Angola situated in the Central Region approximately 450 km from the capital, Luanda.

Archbishop Zeca, who has been in charge of the particular Church in Huambo for the last six years, has shared with Vatican News some of the challenges facing the Archdiocese.

In general, the prelate believes that the authorities could do more for the region in the interior of Angola.

The gift of diocesan priests and seminarians

Yet even with nearly 150 diocesan priests, 19 of whom are in formation outside Angola, Archbishop Zeca says there is still need for many more priests.

“Priests are like pearls; the more you have, the more you need.” In the last six years Archbishop Zeca has ordained more than 45 diocesan priests, an average of 8 to 10 priests a year.

However, the economic viability of the Archdiocese is challenging, notwithstanding people’s generosity. The depressed economy, in turn, places a huge financial strain when it comes to looking after the three seminaries in the diocese. It is a “tough burden, given the limited resources due to the country’s economic and financial crisis,” he says.

The Archbishop expressed gratitude for the assistance that the Holy See provides to the diocese’ seminaries. However, given the prevailing needs, the amounts given by the Holy See are insufficient. He is appealing for more help from well-wishers and benefactors.

The Archdiocese of Huambo is one of the few dioceses in the Episcopal Conference of Angola and São Tomé (CEAST) that has its own seminaries: minor seminary, philosophy, and theology.

Belief in witchcraft hinders evangelization

Archbishop Zeca also spoke about the need to change people’s cultural beliefs with regard to witchcraft. This has posed severe pastoral challenges. The belief in witchcraft is prevalent in Angolan society and is a source of worry and a hindrance for evangelization in the Archdiocese, the Archbishop said. He has since called for a radical change in mentality.

“The phenomenon of the belief and practice of witchcraft is unfortunate. It shows that we haven’t let go of our culture. For this reason, the need for primary evangelization, in some cases, is necessary,” said Archbishop Zeca.

The Province of Huambo feels neglected

The Archbishop of Huambo further describes the dramatic social situation in the interior of Huambo Province, with the population facing difficult socio-economic situations.

In general, the Archbishop says the Angolan Government has neglected and abandoned the interior of Huambo Province, which has given rise to serious economic and social challenges for the people. There are no roads, schools are not enough, poor health service delivery, lack of decent transportation, and the inavailability of other essential social services.

Archbishop Zeca believes the government should distribute resources equally to all parts of the country.