Gabon: Diocesan Youth Day events inspire hope in the youth of Port-Gentil

“Joyful in hope” was the theme of the 3rd edition of the Diocesan Youth Day in the Diocese of Port-Gentil, Gabon.

Christian Losambe, SJ – Vatican City.

The recent Diocesan Youth Day activities in the Diocese of Port-Gentil have been described as successful by the Local Ordinary of the Diocese, Bishop Eusebius Chinekezi. The Bishop told Vatican News that the idea was to instil a sense of joy and hope in the young people while accompanying them in their faith. For this reason, the theme of hope was at the heart of the 3rd edition of Diocesan Youth Day—Port-Gentil.

Faith that bears witness

Bishop Chinekezi said the events and activities were tailored to invite young people “to remain united with Christ and to fully live a faith in the Church that enables all to bear witness to the presence of the Lord in their lives.”

Gabon, which is still in a state of political transition, is emerging from the 30 August 2023 coup d’état when the military overthrew President Ali Bongo, who had just claimed a landslide electoral win generally considered by many in Gabon as fraudulent. The coup leader and now interim president, General Brice Oligui Nguema, has since facilitated Gabon’s April 2024 month-long national dialogue intended to bring about civilian rule and the rebirth of a new Gabon.

Holiday time is more flexible

This diocesan initiative enabled young people from the various parishes of the Port-Gentil Diocese “to get together and see how they could walk together with Christ over and above any challenges they might face,” said Bishop Chinekezi.

“Our aim was and is to be with young people, especially those who could not attend the World Youth Day (WYD) in Portugal or the National Youth Day in Libreville, the capital of our country. Furthermore, it is holiday time here in Gabon. Young people have more time, so walking with them is much easier. But we don’t just accompany their faith experience during holidays. We continue to do this even during school times, except that holiday time is much more flexible,” said the Port Gentil prelate.