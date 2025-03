加纳玫瑰圣母会修女为患病的妇女和孕妇提供医疗援助

The Sisters with Bishop John Alphonse Asiedu and chiefs and elders of Amankwakrom during the Commissioning of the new Maternity Block. Photo: Sr. Sylvie Lum Cho, MSHR/Ghana (Foto: Sr. Sylvie Lum Cho, MSHR/Ghana) (Foto: Sr. Sylvie Lum Cho, MSHR/Ghana)