Guerra e dor (Galeria de fotos VII)

A man walks past the wreckage of cars following mass Russian drones and missile strike on the Ukraine's capital Kyiv on July 4, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv said on July 4 that Russia had launched its largest overnight aerial attack on Ukraine over the more than three-year invasion. A representative of Ukraine's air force Yuriy Ignat said the barrage of 550 drones and missiles was a record, adding "this is the largest number that the enemy has used in a single attack." (Photo by OLEKSII FILIPPOV / AFP) (AFP or licensors)