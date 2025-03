ПАП ФРАНЦИС АНЖЕЛУС 2025 оны 3 сарын 16, Наманчлалын цаг улирлын хоёрдугаар ням гараг

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell. The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.

The Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.

He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern. The Pope’s words are broadcast all over the world on radio and television and widely shared on social media.

From Easter to Pentecost the Regina Coeli is prayed instead of the Angelus. This prayer commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and, like the Angelus, concludes with the recitation of the Gloria three times.