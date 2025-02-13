The portal Vatican News uses technical or similar cookies to make navigation easier and guarantee the use of the services. Furthermore, technical and analysis cookies from third parties may be used. If you want to know more click here. By closing this banner you consent to the use of cookies.
ВАТИКАН
Порака на папата Фрањо за фестивалот во Санремо
На 75. фестивал во Санремо, Папата потсети на вредноста на музиката како инструмент на мирот и повика да не се забораваат децата кои страдаат од војни.