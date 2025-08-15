ತ್ರಿಕಾಲ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಪ್: ಮಾತೆ ಮರಿಯ ಭರವಸೆಯ ಪ್ರತೀಕವಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ

Angelus
Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria...
Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria...
Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria...
Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.
Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.
Amen.
Gloria Patri... (ter)
Requiem aeternam...
Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis
Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.
Amen.
The Angelus Prayer
The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary, etc...
Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
Be it done unto me according to Your Word.
Hail Mary, etc...
And the Word was made Flesh.
And dwelt among us.
Hail Mary, etc...
Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.
Let us pray:
Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,
Your Grace into our hearts;
that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,
Your Son by the message of an angel,
so by His Passion and Cross
we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.
Through the same Christ, Our Lord.
Amen.
Glory be, etc… (3 times)
Eternal rest…
Apostolic Blessing
The Lord be with you.
And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.
Now and forever.
Our help is in the name of the Lord.
Who has made Heaven and Earth.
May Almighty God bless you.
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.
Amen.