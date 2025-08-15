ತ್ರಿಕಾಲ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪೋಪ್: ಮಾತೆ ಮರಿಯ ಭರವಸೆಯ ಪ್ರತೀಕವಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ

The Angelus Prayer

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.

And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.

Hail Mary, etc...

Behold the handmaid of the Lord.

Be it done unto me according to Your Word.

Hail Mary, etc...



And the Word was made Flesh.

And dwelt among us.

Hail Mary, etc...



Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.

That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:

Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,

Your Grace into our hearts;

that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,

Your Son by the message of an angel,

so by His Passion and Cross

we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.

Through the same Christ, Our Lord.



Amen.

Glory be, etc… (3 times)

Eternal rest…

Apostolic Blessing

The Lord be with you.

And with your spirit.

Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.

Who has made Heaven and Earth.

May Almighty God bless you.

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.