Ukraine’s Zelenskyy vows to keep attacking Russian energy

Aftermath of a Russian missile attack on an energy facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region of Ukraine

Ukraine’s president has vowed to continue retaliating against Russian attacks on his country’s energy facilities and civilian sites, despite criticism from neighbours Slovakia and Hungary. Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the remarks after meeting Slovakia’s prime minister in the Ukrainian border city of Uzhhorod.

By Stefan J. Bos

They struggled to smile for the cameras as they met at a secured location near the Slovak and Hungarian borders. Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico sought assurances from Ukraine’s leader that Kyiv would stop targeting Russian energy infrastructure.

Fico told reporters afterward that while Slovakia respects Ukraine’s right to defend itself, it should also “respect the interests of others.”

He said he raised concerns about Ukrainian strikes on Russian facilities and “the halt of natural gas supplies to Slovakia.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, insisted Ukraine must keep hitting Russia’s energy revenues to weaken Moscow’s ability to wage war.

He said the matter was discussed this week with U.S. President Donald Trump and other European leaders. “President Trump expects a stronger Europe, with better coordination between Europe and the United States. At the same time, he’s very disappointed with some European countries, especially Hungary and Slovakia, because they continue to buy Russian oil,” Zelenskyy stressed.

Warning to Hungary

“That means they are helping to fund Russia’s war machine. The less money Putin makes from oil, the less he can spend on war and destabilization,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a close ally of Trump, also needs to hear those signals directly from Washington.

Both Slovakia and Hungary complain that households are suffering because of energy shortages linked to the war.

Despite ongoing fighting, efforts are still underway to arrange prisoner exchanges. Australia’s Ukrainian community is urging politicians to include Oscar Jenkins, a 33-year-old Australian captured while fighting for Ukraine.

He was sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment in Russia on mercenary charges, and supporters warn he risks becoming a forgotten prisoner of war.

