Ukraine hit by most devastating attack since war began

Between Saturday September 6 and Sunday September 7, Russia launched the largest attack against Ukraine since the beginning of the war with a “record number” of drones—over 800—and 13 missiles.

By Francesca Sabatinelli

Between Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7, Russia launched its largest attack on Ukraine since the war began. Moscow deployed what has been described as a “record number” of drones—over 800—and 13 missiles to strike multiple cities across the country.

For the first time, the Council of Ministers building in Kyiv was targeted and caught fire. At least four people were killed in the attacks, including a two-month-old baby and the child’s mother. Dozens were injured. In addition to the government building, several high-rise buildings in the capital were hit. Other affected cities included Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, and Odessa.

Zelensky: Political will needed to stop Putin

Once again, Volodymyr Zelensky is calling for strong action against Russia.

He issued a message on Telegram decribing these killings as “a deliberate crime, when real diplomacy could have begun long ago.” The Ukrainian President continued, stressing that “the world can force the criminals in the Kremlin to stop killing—it only takes political will.”

Kremlin: Dialogue is difficult

Following the attack on the government headquarters, the Ukrainian Prime Minister Svyrydenko also spoke out, urging the international community to take decisive action against Russia—specifically to “intensify sanctions, especially on Russian oil and gas”—while also reiterating Ukraine’s need for more weapons.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, speaking in an interview with TASS during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, said that “dialogue between the parties is difficult.”