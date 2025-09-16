U.N. report accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza

Displaced Palestinians take shelter in a tent camp, in Gaza City

United Nations investigators conclude Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza strip.

By Nathan Morley

A United Nations commission of inquiry has accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, citing widespread destruction and statements by Israeli officials as evidence of intent.

The report, released Tuesday, said Israeli forces have carried out four of the five acts defined as genocide under international law since the war with Hamas began in October 2023.

Those acts include killing, causing serious harm, inflicting life-threatening conditions, and preventing births.

The commission pointed to remarks by Israeli leaders and military conduct as signs of genocidal intent.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry rejected the findings, calling the report “distorted and false.” It said the commission relied on ‘Hamas propaganda’ and accused its members of bias.

Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, which killed about 1,200 people and resulted in 251 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.

Since then, at least 64,905 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The U.N. considers those figures generally reliable.

The war has displaced most of Gaza’s population. More than 90% of homes are estimated to be damaged or destroyed, and basic infrastructure has collapsed. U.N.-backed experts have declared a famine in Gaza City.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces heavily bombarded Gaza City early Tuesday, with The Jerusalem Post reporting that a ground invasion began late Monday.

Listen to Nathan Morley's report