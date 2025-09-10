Qatar launches legal review after Israeli strike on Doha

The Israeli strike in Doha (AFP or licensors)

Qatari officials are examining whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can be held accountable under international law following an Israeli airstrike on the capital that killed five Hamas members.

By Nathan Morley

Qatari officials have tasked a legal team with examining whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can be held accountable under international law following an Israeli airstrike on the capital that killed five Hamas members and wounded several others.

The strike, which targeted senior Hamas leadership reportedly involved in ceasefire negotiations, has drawn widespread condemnation across the region and beyond.

Netanyahu defended the operation, calling it “fully justified” and stating that those targeted were responsible for orchestrating the October 7, 2023, attacks on southern Israel.

Hamas confirmed the deaths of five members but said the attempt to assassinate its negotiating team “failed.”

The group described the strike as a deliberate effort to derail ongoing talks and accused Israel of violating Qatar’s sovereignty.

President Donald Trump said he was notified of the strike shortly before it occurred and that his special envoy relayed the information to Qatari officials, though “it was too late.”

Trump later told reporters he was “not thrilled” by the attack, which came as Hamas was reviewing a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal.

EU's condemnation

The European Union also weighed in, with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announcing that the bloc may suspend bilateral support for Israel.

The proposed measures include sanctions targeting “extremist ministers and violent settlers,” as well as a partial freeze on trade agreements.

Israel’s foreign minister condemned the EU proposal.

