At least 50 Palestinians killed in Gaza as Israeli strikes intensify

Funeral of Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli strikes, according to medics, in Gaza City

At least 50 Palestinians were killed Sunday in Israeli military operations across the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian official news agency WAFA.

By Nathan Morley

Read also 07/09/2025 Rafah will not be used to displace Palestinians - Egypt Egypt’s foreign minister reaffirms that the Rafah border crossing, the only direct link between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, will not be used to displace Palestinians from their land. ...

At least 50 Palestinians were killed Sunday in Israeli military operations across Gaza, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, which said 46 of the deaths occurred in the north.

Gaza Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said more than 50 buildings were destroyed and 100 others damaged since dawn, including high-rises housing thousands.

He called it “one of the most difficult days of the war” since March 18, adding that emergency crews were “exhausted” by the sustained bombardment.

The Israel Defence Forces said it struck a high-rise in Gaza City allegedly used by Hamas for surveillance and intelligence gathering.

No evidence was provided. Hamas denied the claim, calling it “baseless lies,” and said the buildings were residential.

Israeli operations in Gaza City continued Sunday, prompting further displacement.

Separately, Hamas said it was ready to discuss releasing all hostages in exchange for ending the war, a full Israeli withdrawal, and the creation of an independent Palestinian governing body.

The group said it received ceasefire proposals via U.S. intermediaries and welcomed any initiative to halt the fighting. It also demanded clear Israeli commitments, warning against a repeat of past failed agreements.

Listen to the report by Nathan Morley