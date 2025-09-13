UN: Relentless Israeli strikes drive mass displacement in Gaza

The UN reports that continuous bombardment in northern Gaza has forced nearly 11,000 Palestinians to flee south in just 24 hours.

The UN reports that continuous bombardment in northern Gaza has forced nearly 11,000 Palestinians to flee south in just 24 hours.

According to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), families crossed three checkpoints, where teams provided emergency support for children—especially those injured, or orphaned.

Despite the chaos, the UN says it is working with partners to keep community kitchens running, distribute clean water, and maintain health services across Gaza City and beyond. Fuel deliveries have reached key facilities, including hospitals, water pumping stations, and waste management sites.

However, the humanitarian situation remains dire.

Starvation crisis

OCHA warns of a deepening starvation crisis.

Gaza’s health authorities confirmed seven more deaths from malnutrition on Thursday, including one child, bringing the total to 411, with 133 fatalities since famine was officially declared last month.

UNICEF reports over 10,000 children diagnosed with acute malnutrition in Gaza City alone; 2,400 are at immediate risk if treatment is interrupted.

Two-state solution

In a separate development, the U.N. General Assembly has adopted a resolution endorsing the New York Declaration, a framework aimed at peacefully resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and implementing a two-state solution.

The resolution passed with 142 votes in favour, 10 against and 12 abstentions.

The declaration was drafted during a high-level international conference at U.N. headquarters in July. It outlines a step-by-step approach to ending the conflict and establishing a sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel.

France and Saudi Arabia, co-chairs of the conference, introduced the resolution along with working group leaders.

