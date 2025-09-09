Israel orders Gaza City evacuation
By Linda Bordoni
One million people called Gaza City home before the onset of Israeli attacks in October 2023 destroyed most homes and infrastructure. Amid continuing bombings and raids, they have been preparing for weeks for the expected onslaught since the Israeli government devised a plan designed to deal Hamas a fatal blow in what it says are the militant group's last strongholds.
Residents have been instructed to move to a designated "humanitarian zone" in the already overcrowded Al-Mawasi area along the coast in the south, where thousands of Palestinians have already been sheltering in tents amid continuing bombing.
No safe place to go
Tuesday’s evacuation orders reportedly caused panic among the city's residents, who say there is no safe place to go to escape bombardment and a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.
At a tent area housing displaced cancer patients, people say they are trapped.
Thwarted mediation efforts
Israel has been widely accused of genocide, including by the world's biggest group of genocide scholars, over its nearly two-year campaign in the Palestinian enclave that has killed more than 64,500, and observers warn that the expanded assault on Gaza City will endanger the lives of countless more civilians.
Israel denies the claim and cites its right to self-defence following the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas militants that killed 1,200 people and the capture of 251 hostages.
Hopes had been pinned on mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire that would avert Israel's plan, and analysts say that the new Israeli assault could complicate ceasefire efforts to end the nearly two-year war.
Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, says Israel has no choice but to complete the job in Gaza and defeat Hamas, given that the militant group has refused to lay down its arms. Hamas says it will not disarm unless an independent Palestinian state is established, and will not free all hostages without an agreement ending the war.
(Source: Reuters and other agencies)
