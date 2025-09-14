Israeli airstrike levels Gaza tower as civilian death toll rises

Smoke rises from an evacuated residential building after it was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City

By Nathan Morley

Israeli warplanes on Sunday destroyed a multi-story building in western Gaza City, the latest in a series of strikes targeting densely populated areas amid escalating military operations.

The Al-Kawthar tower collapsed shortly after the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning, witnesses said.

Heavy smoke rose from the rubble as rescue crews searched for survivors.

No casualty figures were immediately available.

Residents said dozens of families lived in the building and nearby shelters. The Israeli military said Hamas infrastructure was located inside or near the site, while local sources said it housed commercial offices.

The Hamas-run government media office called the strike part of a broader campaign to demolish residential areas in Gaza City. Officials said intensified bombardments have forced many residents to flee south.

Also, on Sunday, Gaza’s Health Ministry warned of a critical shortage of medical reagents and lab supplies, including materials for blood tests and virus screenings. Officials said the disruption is affecting diagnostics for patients and the wounded.

On Saturday, at least 45 Palestinian civilians were killed by Israeli fire across the Gaza Strip, including 29 in Gaza City, according to medical sources cited by the official WAFA news agency.

Palestinian officials reported widespread destruction, rising casualties and mounting pressure on hospitals as Israeli forces expanded operations and urged civilians to evacuate.

