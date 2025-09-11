IS Sahel Militants Kill Over 120 Civilians in Niger since March 2025 (AFP or licensors)

By Nathan Morley

Islamic State-linked fighters have ramped up attacks in western Niger since March, killing more than 120 civilians and committing apparent war crimes, Human Rights Watch said Thursday.

In five assaults across the Tillabéri region, militants executed villagers and worshipers, torched homes, and looted property. Witnesses said the army ignored warnings and failed to protect communities.

The region borders Mali and Burkina Faso and has long been a flashpoint for jihadist violence.

On June 21, gunmen opened fire inside a mosque in Manda village, killing over 70. “There were bodies everywhere,” said a 77-year-old woman who lost three sons.

In Dani Fari, fighters killed seven—including two boys—and burned a dozen homes. “The bodies were riddled with bullets,” a herder said.

The junta, led by Brig. Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani, seized power citing security failures. It has launched counterinsurgency operations and a civilian defence initiative, raising concerns about militia abuses.

Human Rights Watch urged investigations into war crimes and accountability for all parties.