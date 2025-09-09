Ethiopia inaugurates Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at the official inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Guba. (AFP or licensors)

Ethiopia officially inaugurates Africa’s largest hydroelectric project.

By Nathan Morley

Ethiopia has officially inaugurated the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Africa’s largest hydroelectric project, marking a major milestone in the country’s push for energy independence and economic growth.

The $5 billion dam, built on the Blue Nile near the Sudanese border, is expected to supply electricity to millions of Ethiopians and generate surplus power for export across East Africa. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hailed the project as a symbol of national pride and progress, saying it will help close the country’s energy gap and fuel development.

Stretching 1.78 kilometres across a valley and rising 145 meters high, the dam is constructed with more than 11 million cubic meters of concrete. Its vast reservoir, named Lake Nigat, is already reshaping the region’s water dynamics.

While widely celebrated at home, the GERD has deepened tensions with Ethiopia’s downstream neighbours, particularly Egypt and Sudan, who fear the dam could threaten their water security.

Egypt, which relies on the Nile for about 90% of its fresh water, has voiced strong concerns that the GERD could reduce flows during droughts and set a precedent for future upstream projects. Cairo has called the dam a national security issue and warned it will take “all appropriate measures” to protect its interests.

Sudan has echoed Egypt’s demand for a legally binding agreement on the dam’s filling and operation. However, Khartoum also sees potential benefits, including improved flood control and access to affordable electricity.

Despite years of negotiations, the three countries have yet to reach a consensus. Ethiopia maintains that the dam will not harm downstream nations and insists on its sovereign right to harness the Nile’s resources.

