Boko Haram kills dozens in Nigeria attack

In the latest wave of violence in Nigeria, Boko Haram militants kill 60 people in the country's northeast, in an area home to residents who had recently returned from a camp for internally displaced persons.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Boko Haram militants killed at least 60 people late Friday in a nighttime assault on a village in northeastern Nigeria, reported The Associated Press.

According to authorities, the village on Darul Jamal in the Bama local government area is home to residents who had recently returned from a camp for internally displaced persons.

In the attack, over a dozen houses were burnt and more than 100 people were forced to flee, revealed the chairman of Bama's local government, Modu Gujja.

The Governor of Borno state, Mr. Babagana Zulum, expressed his sorrow for those killed, while also calling on others to not abandon their homes.

He also confirmed arrangements were in place to improve security and provide food and other lifesaving items, saying further protection was on the way.

The Bama local government area was the target of several Boko Haram attacks a decade ago, forcing many residents to flee.

Following military operations in the area in recent years, authorities had resettled displaced people in several communities.

The most recent resettlement was the village of Darul Jamal in July. 

08 September 2025, 12:29
