Arab, Islamic states meet in Qatar after Israeli strike

Displaced Palestinians move southward after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the south (MAHMOUD ISSA)

Arab and Islamic nations convene an emergency meeting in Qatar following Israel’s airstrike last week targeting Hamas leaders in Doha.

By Nathan Morley

The strike has been condemned by the U.N. Security Council. Analysts now say diplomatic pressure may intensify.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem to discuss the situation. President Donald Trump has already criticized the strike, calling for restraint.

Meanwhile, Israel has intensified its military campaign in Gaza. Army Radio reported that approximately 300,000 residents have fled Gaza City amid ongoing bombardments.

Smoke rises from the evacuated Al-Ghefari residential tower, as it collapses after it was hit by Israeli air strikes

Gaza’s health ministry said Israeli attacks in the northern part of the enclave killed at least 68 Palestinians and wounded 346 others in the past 24 hours.

In the Mediterranean, a Greek sailing vessel joined an international flotilla aiming to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza. The boat - Oxygono - departed Sunday from Syros as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which includes around 60 ships and 1,000 activists from more than 40 countries.

Organizers say the mission seeks to deliver humanitarian aid and raise awareness of Palestinian suffering nearly two years into the conflict.