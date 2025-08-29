UN warns Israeli Gaza offensive could be ‘beyond catastrophic’

Displaced Palestinians flee from one area to another within Gaza City, amid the ongoing Israeli offensive

United Nations officials are warning of potentially devastating consequences from Israel’s planned military takeover of Gaza City

By Nathan Morley

United Nations officials warned Friday that Israel’s planned military takeover of Gaza City could have devastating consequences for civilians across the enclave.

The warning comes as Israeli forces ramped up operations on the city’s outskirts.

“The impact of a full-blown offensive would be beyond catastrophic — not only for those in the city but for the entire Gaza Strip,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement, noting that several neighborhoods have already come under deadly attack in recent days.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the escalation as a “new and dangerous phase,” telling reporters that hundreds of thousands of civilians — already displaced, exhausted and traumatized — could be forced to flee again, deepening the humanitarian crisis.

Israeli forces have begun the initial stages of the offensive, operating with what military officials described as “great intensity” around Gaza City.

In a video message, a military spokesperson said strikes would intensify and vowed that operations would continue until all hostages were recovered and Hamas was dismantled.

On Friday, the Israel Defence Forces announced the cancellation of the daily 10-hour humanitarian pause in Gaza City, declaring the area a “dangerous combat zone.”

The pause, which ran from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., had been in place since July 27 and was coordinated with the UN and international aid groups to allow humanitarian access to Gaza City, Al Mawasi and Deir al-Balah.

Despite mounting international concern, Israel has pressed ahead with plans to seize Gaza City, following weeks of heavy bombardment and artillery fire.

The city, home to hundreds of thousands of civilians, is considered Hamas’s last major stronghold.

