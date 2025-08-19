UN reports record number of aid worker deaths in 2024

The United Nations reveals at least 383 humanitarian workers have been killed globally since the beginning of 2024, describing the toll as a “shocking record” and a stark reflection of the growing dangers faced by aid personnel.

By Nathan Morley

The figures, released on Tuesday to mark World Humanitarian Day, show a 31% increase in fatalities compared to the previous year. Nearly half of the deaths—181—occurred in Gaza, where ongoing conflict has severely impacted humanitarian operations.

The UN’s report highlights that in the first eight months of the year, 265 aid workers were directly attacked while performing their duties. Most of those killed were local staff, targeted not only in the field but also in their homes.

In addition to the fatalities, 308 aid workers were injured, 125 kidnapped, and 45 detained during the same period.

Tom Fletcher, the UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, condemned the violence, stating that even one attack against a humanitarian colleague was an attack on all aid workers and on the people they serve.

Among the deadliest incidents was an attack in Rafah, southern Gaza, on 23 March, when Israeli forces reportedly opened fire on clearly marked emergency vehicles, killing 15 medics and responders. The vehicles and bodies were later bulldozed and buried in a mass grave, according to UN sources.

Humanitarian aid is airdropped over the central part the of the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, 19 August 2025 (ANSA)

The UN reiterated that such attacks violate international humanitarian law and called for stronger global action to protect aid workers and hold perpetrators accountable.

World Humanitarian Day commemorates the 2003 bombing of the UN headquarters in Baghdad, which claimed the lives of 22 humanitarian staff, including UN rights chief Sergio Vieira de Mello.