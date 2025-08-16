UN: At least 1,760 Palestinians killed while seeking aid in Gaza since May

The United Nations says that at least 1,760 Palestinians have been killed while attempting to collect emergency aid in Gaza since late May.

By Nathan Morley

At least 1,760 Palestinians have been killed while trying to access humanitarian aid in Gaza since late May, the United Nations said Friday, as Israeli forces continue to fire on civilians amid a deepening crisis.

The UN human rights office said 994 people were killed near Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distribution sites and 766 along aid convoy routes. Most were reportedly shot by Israeli forces. The figure marks a sharp rise from the 1,373 deaths reported on Aug. 1.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed 23 people Friday, including 12 waiting for aid.

The violence comes as Israel prepares a new offensive targeting Gaza City and nearby refugee camps, drawing international condemnation over alleged efforts to forcibly displace civilians.

Residents have reported intensified airstrikes in recent days. Hamas has condemned what it called “aggressive” ground incursions.

UN-backed experts warn of famine across Gaza, where a five-month blockade has choked off food and aid. Since the blockade began March 2, malnutrition and starvation-related deaths have surged.

Gaza’s health ministry said Thursday that four more people died of starvation, bringing the toll to 239, including 106 children. It also reported 54 deaths from Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll since Oct. 7 to 61,776 — mostly women and children.

Independent estimates suggest the true toll is higher, with more than 154,000 injured and thousands missing or presumed buried under rubble.