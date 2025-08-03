The site where 28 Kyiv residents were killed in a Russian airstrike

Authorities say Russia launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv early Sunday, shortly after what is believed to be Moscow’s deadliest airstrike of the year on the Ukrainian capital killed at least 31 people, including five children, and wounded more than 150. The attacks prompted deadly retaliatory strikes by Ukraine on key Russian targets.

By Stefan J. Bos

Russian residents were seen trembling as they witnessed a Ukrainian drone strike on the Ryazan oil refinery in central Russia, causing a massive fire, according to video footage reviewed by Vatican News.

Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russian oil and natural gas infrastructure in direct response to Moscow’s ongoing attacks, which began with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In a separate incident, Ukrainian drones reportedly ignited a blaze at an oil depot in Sochi, the southwestern Russian resort that hosted the 2014 Winter Olympic Games.

Multiple additional Russian regions have also come under Ukrainian drone attacks, with several casualties reported.

However, Russia’s Defense Ministry claims that air-defense systems destroyed 112 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory during a nearly nine-hour period from Friday night to Saturday morning.

Fire near nuclear plant

Moscow has also accused Kyiv of shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, triggering a fire.

The Russian-installed administration in occupied Ukraine said the blaze was brought under control and that no casualties were reported.

Despite the counterattacks, they have done little to stop Russia’s aerial campaign, plunging Kyiv into mourning after the worst air strikes on the capital in over a year.

Among the victims were children and infants, according to local authorities.

Ukraine and Russia increasingly rely on unmanned aerial vehicles as vital tools of modern warfare.

Corruption reports overshadow strategy

However, Ukraine’s defense strategy has been overshadowed by internal challenges, including a major corruption scandal.

Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) say they have uncovered a significant graft scheme involving overpriced military drone supply contracts.

The announcement came just two days after Ukraine’s parliament voted to restore the agencies’ independence.

Investigators say suspects received kickbacks of up to 30 percent of the contract value.

Authorities confirmed that four individuals have been detained in connection with the scheme. Although the names have not been released, the suspects reportedly include a Ukrainian lawmaker, local district and city officials, and National Guard service members.

Kyiv facing EU pressure

Ukraine faces pressure from the European Union to address systemic corruption as it seeks to advance its EU membership bid.

The conflict and ongoing political unrest pose a challenge to U.S. President Donald J. Trump, who last week gave Russia 10 days to agree to a ceasefire or face severe new sanctions.

President Trump said he had deployed nuclear-capable submarines to “appropriate regions” in response to what he called provocative threats made by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on social media.

Medvedev responded by calling the ultimatum “a threat and a step toward war” involving Russia and the United States.

Recent rounds of peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey, have done little to halt the bloodshed.

The more than three-year war is believed to have killed or injured over a million people and displaced millions more across Ukraine and beyond.

Listen to the report by Stefan Bos