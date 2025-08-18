Zelenskyy urges U.S. and Europe to stand with Ukraine as Russia escalates attacks

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed for unwavering U.S. and European support as Russia intensified deadly strikes on multiple Ukrainian cities ahead of high-stakes talks in Washington with President Donald J. Trump and other world leaders.

By Stefan J. Bos



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces were deliberately targeting civilians even as diplomatic efforts to end the war unfolded.

“Russians are deliberately killing people, particularly children. As of now, seven people have been killed in Kharkiv, the youngest a girl just a year and a half old. In Zaporizhzhia, missile strikes injured 20 and killed three. And in Odesa, there was a deliberate strike on an energy facility owned by an Azerbaijani company,” he said.



The Ukrainian leader stressed the timing was no coincidence. “They are aware that a meeting is taking place today to address the end of the war. Along with Ukraine, the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, the European Union, and NATO will participate. Everyone seeks dignified peace and true security.”



Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Western unity amid concerns that Washington could strike a deal with Moscow without Kyiv’s involvement. “It is very important that you are with us. And that we speak to America and that we speak together. And it is important that Washington is with us,” he said.



He also issued a stark warning about Russia’s intentions. “Putin will commit demonstrative killings to maintain pressure on Ukraine and Europe, as well as to humiliate diplomatic efforts. That is why reliable security guarantees are required. The war must be ended. And it is Moscow that must hear the word: Stop.”



The diplomatic backdrop grew more complicated as Hungary and Ukraine exchanged sharp words over energy security. Hungary’s foreign minister, Péter Szijjártó, accused Kyiv of striking a Russian oil pipeline supplying Hungary, calling the attack “outrageous and unacceptable.” He warned that electricity from Hungary plays a vital role in powering Ukraine.



Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha quickly fired back on social media, telling Szijjártó to take his complaints to Moscow. “Peter, it is Russia, not Ukraine, who began this war and refuses to end it. Hungary has been told for years that Moscow is an unreliable partner. Despite this, Hungary has made every effort to maintain its reliance on Russia. You can now send your complaints — and threats — to your friends in Moscow.”



The bitter exchange underscores the divisions within Europe as Washington hosts what could be pivotal talks on how to end Europe’s bloodiest conflict since the Second World War.



Trump was due to meet with Zelenskyy and key European allies to discuss security guarantees and possible paths toward peace, though Kyiv remains wary of any arrangement made without its direct involvement.