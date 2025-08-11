UN urges better response as two million Afghanis returned home this year

The UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, welcomes reports that two million Afghanis, including half-a-million children, returned home to Afghanistan this year, but warns of critical challenges in the country and inherent in society, especially for girls.

While it is reassuring that two million Afghans returned to Afghanistan this year, a better response is required, according to UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban, in a statement released following his recent visit to Afghanistan.

Mr. Chaiban, who serves as UNICEF's Executive Director for Humanitarian Action and Supply Operations and who has visited the Middle Eastern country four times, discussed the situation of the returnees, insisting that "a safe, dignified, voluntary, and phased approach" is needed "with increased support for children and families."

UNICEF, the United Nations agency for children, works to protect children's rights everywhere and does so across more than 190 countries and territories.

In his statement, the agency's Deputy Executive Director for Humanitarian Action and Supply Operations recalled the millions returned "from Iran and Pakistan so far this year alone, in addition to a significant number from countries in Central Asia."

Yet, there are various concerns as they return in high volumes to the nations where more than half the population requires humanitarian assistance and is struggling to overcome the impacts of more than four decades of conflict complicated by drought.

Improved access in country, but common concerns

Compared to past visits, Mr. Chaiban observed "improved access throughout Afghanistan," which has allowed UNICEF to reach more children, women, and communities with humanitarian services.

For instance, he praised the offering of humanitarian and protection services in a coordinated manner by the de facto authorities, UN agencies, NGOs, and other partners, and reception centres at border points across Afghanistan to respond to the high number of returnees.

Yet, the families he met at the border, he acknowledged, despite looking forward to the future in their home country, were anxious about rebuilding their lives and often concerned with the continuity of education for their daughters beyond sixth grade.

Education a critical issue

Education in Afghanistan, Mr. Chaiban lamented, remains a critical issue, particularly for adolescent girls who are not permitted to go to school beyond sixth grade, as he warned that this "not only impacts girls, but all women in the country when they miss out on formal secondary education, university, and subsequently employment."

He said he had met many bright young students, girls and boys, who wanted to become teachers, surgeons, engineers, full of hope for a future in Afghanistan, but observed how the ban on adolescent girls’ education in Afghanistan shatters the dream.

Reaffirming that education for all children is at the heart of UNICEF’s mandate, the UN agency official appealed, "we strongly advocate for a lifting of the ban so that girls of all ages can stay in school, receive a good education, can work, and play a role in society."

While stressing UNICEF acknowledges and extends gratitude for the efforts made by host governments, including Iran and Pakistan, over the years to accommodate Afghan nationals in their countries, the official nonetheless expressed concern for the well-being of families and individuals, including children, undertaking often difficult and sudden journeys to return.

Special protection required for children

By the end of July, he reported, UNICEF had documented and supported more than 6,000 unaccompanied and separated children and reunified them with their families and relatives.

Children, particularly unaccompanied children, he said, "require special protection," with their best interests assessed by child protection authorities ensuring this, their well-being, and offering support for family reunification.

While he acknowledged that rapid scale-up has seen a coordinated and joined-up delivery of first-line response at reception points, he lamented that "more is needed to ensure the safe passage of returnees whilst on the move, including the quality of continued care during their return, and sustained access to essential services in areas of return inside Afghanistan to support sustainable reintegration."



"With limited access to education, health services, and economic opportunities," he said, "the ability of communities to absorb the high number of returnees within a compressed timeframe is becoming increasingly difficult."

Systemised and phased approach

Hence, Mr. Chaiban insisted, "a systemized and phased approach" is needed for the returnees, "ensuring the safety, dignity, and voluntariness of those on the move, as well as a continuity of care throughout their journey and measures to access continued protection in host countries, if needed."

"Such an approach," he explained, "is particularly critical for vulnerable groups—especially women and children, including separated and unaccompanied children.

With this sentiment, Mr. Chaiban said, "UNICEF therefore calls for dialogue between Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to phase the returns and allow the Afghan authorities, UN Agencies, NGOs and partners to better manage the response," while calling on donors "to support humanitarian action for the returnee population, including for children, both at the point of reception and in areas of final resettlement.”

