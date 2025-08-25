Twenty killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

Palestinians flee following an Israeli airstrike targeting Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, which is reported to have hit the fourth floor of the Nasser Medical Complex (ANSA)

By Nathan Morley

Palestinian health officials say that at least 20 people have been killed in strikes on the Nassa Hospital in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis. Reports suggest that several journalists – including one from Reuters and another from the Associated Press– are among the dead.

Israel said it regrets any harm to “uninvolved individuals” and maintains that it does not target journalists.

According to multiple reports from media watchdogs and international news outlets, more than 200 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the war between Israel and Hamas began in October 2023.

A journalist holds a blood-covered camera belonging to Palestinian photojournalist Hussam al-Masri, a Reuters contractor who was killed in an Israeli strike on Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, (AFP or licensors)

Meanwhile, Israel’s defence chief has reportedly urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cancel the planned Gaza invasion. Eyal Zamir made the remarks during a visit to a naval base in Haifa, according to Israeli broadcaster Channel 13.

In a separate development, Israel may withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon if Hezbollah is disarmed, Netanyahu’s office said Monday. The statement praised a decision by the Lebanese government earlier this month to place all weapons under state control by the end of 2025.