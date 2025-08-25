Twenty killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
By Nathan Morley
Palestinian health officials say that at least 20 people have been killed in strikes on the Nassa Hospital in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis. Reports suggest that several journalists – including one from Reuters and another from the Associated Press– are among the dead.
Israel said it regrets any harm to “uninvolved individuals” and maintains that it does not target journalists.
According to multiple reports from media watchdogs and international news outlets, more than 200 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the war between Israel and Hamas began in October 2023.
Meanwhile, Israel’s defence chief has reportedly urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cancel the planned Gaza invasion. Eyal Zamir made the remarks during a visit to a naval base in Haifa, according to Israeli broadcaster Channel 13.
In a separate development, Israel may withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon if Hezbollah is disarmed, Netanyahu’s office said Monday. The statement praised a decision by the Lebanese government earlier this month to place all weapons under state control by the end of 2025.
