Trump to meet Putin and discuss Ukraine conflict

U.S. President Donald J. Trump says he will meet with Vladimir Putin for talks expected to be held in a third country, and focus on 'freezing' the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

By Stefan J. Bos

Reports say Hungary, Switzerland, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates are considered potential venues for a Trump-Putin summit, which could occur “at the end of next week.”

Confirmation of the upcoming talks came as Trump was to follow through Friday on his threats of sanctions against Russia and secondary tariffs against countries still dealing with that nation.

Yet with Putin preparing to meet Trump, it was unclear when and if these sanctions would be announced.

There are signs that a pause on Russian air strikes on Ukraine will be discussed as U.S. President Donald J. Trump, in his words, wants to stop the killing.

Additionally, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told reporters that the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine could soon be “frozen”.

After talking to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, the Polish leader said he had certain signals and an intuition that perhaps a “freezing of the conflict” instead of an official end of the war could, in his words, “happen sooner rather than later.”

Zelenskyy was less specific but stressed that “reliable peace is essential for all.”

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, culminating in a war that is believed to have killed and injured more than a million people, while displacing millions more.