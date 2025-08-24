The dire situation in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado

More than 50,000 people have been displaced in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province in recent weeks following a new wave of terrorist attacks.

By Nathan Morley

The latest wave of displacement in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is the largest since February, further deepening an already dire humanitarian crisis.

According to Doctors Without Borders (MSF, Médecins Sans Frontières), entire families—including children, pregnant women, and the elderly—have fled their homes, trekking for days to reach makeshift camps. Many fear for their lives if they stay, yet face immense challenges accessing food, shelter, and healthcare once they flee.

Cabo Delgado, once known for its natural gas reserves and ruby mines, has become the epicenter of a brutal insurgency. Since 2017, Islamist extremists linked to the Islamic State have waged attacks across the region.

More than 5,000 people have been killed, and over 1 million displaced. Militants affiliated with Al-Shabaab continue to target civilians, with growing reports of children being abducted and indoctrinated as soldiers.

Ongoing violence has forced the reduction of medical services and restricted the movement of health workers and affected communities.

This week, MSF called for the protection of medical personnel and facilities, and urged a coordinated humanitarian response in areas receiving displaced populations.