Pope Leo expresses profound sorrow over the murder of two children and the injuring of 14 others at the Annunciation Catholic church and school complex in Minneapolis, USA.

Vatican News

Pope Leo XIV has expressed his profound sorrow upon learning of the loss of life and injuries following the shooting that took place at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the US. In a telegram sent to Archbishop Bernard Hebda of Minneapolis, the Pope, expressed "his heartfelt condolences and the assurance of spiritual closeness to all those affected by this terrible tragedy, especially the families now grieving the loss of a child."

The telegram, sent in the name of Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, continues, "while commending the souls of the deceased children to the love of Almighty God, His Holiness prays for the wounded as well as the first responders, medical personnel and clergy who are caring for them and their loved ones. At this extremely difficult time, the Holy Father imparts to the Annunciation Catholic School Community, the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis and the people of the greater twin cities metropolitan area his Apostolic Blessing as a pledge of peace, fortitude and consolation in the Lord Jesus."

A man opened fire on worshippers gathered at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, the largest city of the state of Minnesota in the United States. The attack occurred at 8:30 in the morning local time during a back-to-school mass. The complex also houses a school attended by children from preschool to middle school.

Only several hours after the shooting did police report that at least two children, aged 8 and 10, were killed, and another 14 were injured. The shooter is believed to have committed suicide. According to local media, at least six of the injured children were taken to hospitals.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in a post on X said, "I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene. I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence."

Speaking on Truth Social media, US President Donald Trump said, "I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota...the FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!"

The motive behind the attack that took place is still unknown.

In the 12 hours preceding the shooting at Annunciation School in southwest Minneapolis, there had been 12 other shootings in the city, resulting in eight people injured and three killed, according to the local police department. “The level of gun violence in the city in recent hours is deeply disturbing,” the department commented.

Report updated at 20:15 on 27 August 2025