Palestinians protest Gaza offensive as starvation deaths rise

Aid pallets are parachuted after being dropped from a military plane over Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip during an airdrop mission above the Israel-besieged Palestinian territory on August 4 (AFP or licensors)

Thousands of Palestinians rally across several West Bank cities, protesting Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza and restrictions on aid deliveries that have fuelled widespread hunger in the enclave.

By Nathan Morley

Thousands of Palestinians have rallied across several West Bank cities Sunday, protesting Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza and restrictions on aid deliveries that have fuelled widespread hunger in the enclave.

In central Ramallah, demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and held photos of malnourished victims from Gaza, where health officials said six more people died of starvation and related illnesses, bringing the death toll to 175, including 93 children.

The Hamas-run media office reported that more than 22,000 aid trucks—mostly from the United Nations and international organizations—remain stalled at Gaza’s border crossings.

Jordan, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates said they delivered additional humanitarian assistance Sunday. Jordan’s military said it completed seven joint airdrop missions, delivering 61 tons of food and supplies in coordination with international partners.

Meanwhile, Western leaders condemned recent videos showing emaciated Israeli hostages held in Gaza. The Red Cross renewed calls for access to those still in captivity. The footage included images of Rom Braslavski and Evyatar David, both visibly malnourished and distressed.

Israeli officials accused Hamas of deliberately starving hostages.