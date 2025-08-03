Palestinians urge international pressure as Gaza deaths from starvation rise

Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen, in Gaza City

The Palestinian government on Sunday called on the international community to intensify pressure on Israel to fully reopen border crossings into Gaza, citing worsening humanitarian conditions.

By Nathan Morley

The appeal came as Israeli authorities said additional aid packages continued to be airdropped across the territory.

Hospitals in Gaza reported seven new deaths linked to starvation and malnutrition over the past 24 hours, including one child.

Health officials said the death toll from hunger-related causes since October 2023 has climbed to 169, including 93 children.

Meanwhile, the Palestine Red Crescent Society accused Israeli forces of striking its Gaza headquarters early Sunday, killing one employee and injuring three others.

The organization said the attack sparked a fire and claimed the site is well known to the Israeli military and marked with the red crescent emblem.

The Israel Defence Forces said it had “no knowledge” of any artillery or airstrike in the area.

Israeli rally

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he spoke in detail with families of two hostages held in Gaza following the release of recent video footage showing the men in severely emaciated condition.

Netanyahu said he expressed shock to the families over their state.

On Saturday night, tens of thousands gathered in Tel Aviv for the weekly rally demanding the release of remaining hostages.

Listen to the report by Nathan Morley