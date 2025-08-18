Pakistan resumes relief work after heavy rains disrupted emergency efforts

Aftermath of a storm that caused heavy rains and flooding in Pakistan, India and Nepal (AKHTAR SOOMRO)

In the wake of the deadly flooding that killed more than 300 across Pakistan, India and Nepal, relief and rescue efforts resume in the worst-hit country of Pakistan after heavy rains in rain-hit areas disrupted emergency efforts.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

On Monday, the rescue and relief efforts in the wake of deadly floods in Pakistan had to be temporarily suspended due to new intense rainfall in flood-hit areas, government officials report.

Fortunately, according to the agency Reuters, the operations were able to resume once the inclement weather subsided.

The toll of the intense flooding in Pakistan, India and Nepal has been catastrophic, claiming over 300 lives in northwest Pakistan, India-administered Kashmir, and Nepal following days of flash floods and torrential rains.

Acknowledging the death and devastation, Pope Leo XIV during his Sunday Angelus address from Piazza della Libertà in Castel Gandolfo, remembered "the victims and their families, and for all those who are suffering as a result of this calamity.”

According to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority, heavy rains that started on Friday have claimed lives and spread destruction in several northern districts, with most people killed in flash floods. In hilly areas, the rains caused flash floods as well as mud and rock slides that washed away houses, buildings, vehicles and belongings. With over 200 deaths, the district worst hit was Buner.

Food, medicine, blankets, camps, an electric generator and de-watering pumps are included in the relief goods, the disaster management authority said in a statement.

Regional government officer, Abid Wazir, told Reuters their priority "is now to clear the roads, set up bridges and bring relief to the affected people."

Meanwhile, the country's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has stated that relief goods have been sent to the affected areas.

Reuters contributed to this report