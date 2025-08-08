Nuncio welcomes dialogue between Cambodia and Thailand

A delegation of diplomats and representatives of UN and affiliated agencies visits a refugee camp in Cambodia's border province of Oddar Meanchey

The Apostolic Nuncio to Cambodia and Thailand, Archbishop Peter Wells, urges renewed commitment to aid thousands of people displaced by the border conflict that has strained relations between the two countries.

By Christopher Wells

“We are all very pleased that the path of dialogue undertaken by Cambodia and Thailand has led to numerous agreements that will hopefully lead to reconciliation and a stable and lasting peace between the parties involved,” Archbishop Peter Wells has told the Fides news agency.

The Apostolic Nuncio to the two countries added, “We hope that this commitment will continue in the future to avoid a recurrence of the violence we have seen in recent weeks.”

The conflict over the shared border erupted in late July, leading to the worst violence in the area in over a decade. At least 43 people were killed in fighting, with as many as 300,000 displaced by the fear of escalating violence. The conflict ended with an unconditional ceasefire on 28 July.

“We are also encouraged by the fact that we can now focus on the thousands of people displaced by this sad conflict and in need of assistance,” Archbishop Wells said.

According to Fides, “The hostilities between the two countries were sparked by a long-standing dispute over temples on the border. The disputed temples are claimed by both nations due to a vague border demarcation by Cambodia's French colonial administrators in 1907.”

The United States and China had urged both sides to deescalate after initial fighting, with the ceasefire ultimately brokered by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) following three days of talks in Kuala Lumpur.

A joint statement concluding the talks stated: “Both sides agree to a ceasefire that includes all forms of weapons, including attacks on civilians, civilian targets, and military objectives of both sides, in all cases and in all areas. This agreement must not be violated under any circumstances.”