Israel calls up 60,000 reservists ahead of new Gaza push

Israel begins calling up around 60,000 reservists Wednesday ahead of a planned offensive in Gaza City.

By Nathan Morley

Israel began calling up around 60,000 reservists Wednesday ahead of a planned offensive in Gaza City. An army spokesperson said the goal is to take control of the city and displace its population.

Another 20,000 troops are expected to be called up in the coming days. Officials say the total number of reservists could reach up to 130,000, drafted in three phases. Many will see their service extended, and additional active-duty forces are likely to be deployed.

Meanwhile, Israel has approved a new settlement in E1, a disputed area of the occupied West Bank. The Higher Planning Council authorized more than 3,700 housing units, including over 3,400 for final approval in the Maale Adumim neighbourhood.

More than 720,000 Israeli settlers now live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem—alongside 3.3 million Palestinians.

The settlements are considered illegal under international law, including a 2024 ruling by the International Court of Justice that found Israel’s occupation unlawful.