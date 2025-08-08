International criticism mounts over Israel's planned Gaza offensive

Palestinians check the devastation following an Israeli strike that hit Gaza City's southern al-Zeitoun neighbourhood on 8 August (AFP or licensors)

By Nathan Morley

Israel’s proposed expansion of its military operations in Gaza has drawn sharp criticism from international leaders, military officials, and families of hostages still held by Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan, approved during a 10-hour security cabinet meeting, includes a full takeover of Gaza City.

While the official statement from his office avoided the term “occupation,” analysts say the move would effectively place the entire Gaza Strip under Israeli control.

The timeline for the operation remains unclear.

Military officials have warned that the campaign could take months and would require the mobilization of thousands of reservists, many of whom have already served multiple tours.

The plan also involves the evacuation of residents from Gaza City, home to an estimated 800,000 Palestinians.

International reaction has been swift. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced a halt to arms exports to Israel that could be used in Gaza.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the decision “wrong.”

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said the move would “not help to get the hostages home,” while China’s foreign ministry reiterated that “Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people” and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Denmark also urged Israel to reverse its decision.

The proposed offensive comes amid growing concerns that further escalation will deepen the humanitarian crisis and isolate Israel diplomatically.