Heavy monsoon rains lead to flooding in India, Pakistan

Dozens of people are killed when a landslide caused by heavy rains strikes a pilgrim route near a Hindu shrine in India.

By Christopher Wells

Monsoon rains in the Himalayas have led to flooding in northern India, resulting in at least 36 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Thirty-three people were killed near the Hindu shrine of Vaishno Devi when floodwaters caused a landslide along a popular pilgrimage route to the site. Three others died in the Doda district as rivers burst their banks and flooded surrounding areas.

Authorities report 200 children were stranded in the northern Indian state of Punjab when the area around their school was flooded.

Although some of the waters had begun to recede by Wednesday, authorities warned that many rivers were still at dangerous levels.

Thousands of people displaced by floods in Pakistan

Neighbouring Pakistan has also been struck by heavy rains, with more than 167,000 people displaced by flooding in the Pakistani province also named Punjab. Around 40,000 of those were voluntarily evacuated after flood warnings earlier this month.

According to official sources, more than 800 people in Pakistan have lost their lives in floods in the country since the monsoon season began in late June.

As part of its response to the rains, India has opened several major dams, leading to flooding downstream. The Indian government has officially notified Pakistan of the danger. Pakistan subsequently issued alerts for three rivers within its borders, and called on the army to provide assistance to relief efforts.